Emercoin Hits One Day Volume of $42,727.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $42,727.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041263 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,854,443 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

