Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

