Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.