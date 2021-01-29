Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 79,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Emerson Electric by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 101,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.10. 107,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

