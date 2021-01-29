Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSN remained flat at $$1.56 during midday trading on Friday. 50,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,856. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.