Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Emirex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.
Emirex Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “
