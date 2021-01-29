Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
