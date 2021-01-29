Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.