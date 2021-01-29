Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,979 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 177,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

