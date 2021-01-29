Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.73

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 90239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.