Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.13 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00005831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $75.13 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00177252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01644465 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,121,818 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.