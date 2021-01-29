Energy Transfer LP Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 22,035,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,970,566. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

