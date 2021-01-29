Enigma Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.87 million and $72,580.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00307124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01549904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 467.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

