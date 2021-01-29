Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESVIF. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

