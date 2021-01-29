Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $4.65. 6,895,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,373,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

