Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,701. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

