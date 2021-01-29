Enzyme Finance Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

