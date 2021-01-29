Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $36.80 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $54.36 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $36.80 or 0.00105548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

