EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

