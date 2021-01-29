EOS Force Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $140,921.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

