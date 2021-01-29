EOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $3.79 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,597,795 coins and its circulating supply is 939,897,783 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.