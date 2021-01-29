Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 20,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,268. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

