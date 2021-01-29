EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 251,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,025. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
See Also: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.