EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 251,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,025. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

