ePlus (PLUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLUS stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

