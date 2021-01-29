Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.