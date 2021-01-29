Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

