Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.69.

CP stock opened at C$444.69 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$59.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$445.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$411.73.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

