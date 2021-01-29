Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

