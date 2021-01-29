Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.97.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

