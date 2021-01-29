Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $79.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -157.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

