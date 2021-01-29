Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the medical research company will earn $22.22 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $244.81. 45,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.