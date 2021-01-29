Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (AVIR, BC, BDX, BRKL, CBK, CCI, CFB, CNOB, EXP, GFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 29th:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $270.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $275.00 to $285.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $171.00 to $179.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

