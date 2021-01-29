Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 29th (COF, CVX, CYJBF, EGBN, GENSF, HWDJF, HYRE, MBCN, MEOH, MSFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 29th:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect rise in loan balance, reserve releases and adverse impact of lower rates. Robust card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Also, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hampering margins and the top line to an extent in the near term, and deteriorating credit quality and elevated expenses remain other major woes; the company plans to restore prior capital deployments, which is a positive.”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing 12-month period (-20.1% versus -28.5%) and poised for further capital appreciation. It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions. Consequently, Chevron is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.”

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating. Gabelli currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $252.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft's Q2 results benefied from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competiton from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.”

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

