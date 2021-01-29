Equity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $348.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $28.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $162,000. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

