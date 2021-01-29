Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

