Ergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $924,423.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $924,423.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,262.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.89 or 0.03995325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00391985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.01184777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00501737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00413943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00248923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022046 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,152,675 coins and its circulating supply is 27,848,953 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.