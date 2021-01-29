Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 33,834 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.19. 1,794,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,505. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $302.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

