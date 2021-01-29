Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 33,834 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.19. 1,794,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,505. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $302.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.