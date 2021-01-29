ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 7% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $385,450.58 and $111,669.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,781,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,510,089 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.