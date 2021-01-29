Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Up 0.4%

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.32). 248,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,104,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £19.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

