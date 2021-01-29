Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 49,225 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised Essential Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

