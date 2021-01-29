Eterbase Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.