Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,866. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

