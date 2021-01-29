Ether Kingdoms Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 193.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $19,431.06 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

