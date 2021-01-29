Ethereum Classic Price Hits $7.64 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $888.94 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.64 or 0.00022302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.61 or 0.04049133 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.