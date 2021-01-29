Ethereum Gold Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $194,968.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

