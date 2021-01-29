EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $312,396.61 and approximately $58,402.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.