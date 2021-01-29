Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $301,217.44 and approximately $88,544.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

