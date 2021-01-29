ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $79,067.97 and $51.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

