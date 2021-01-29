EUNO Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $11,795.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,105,069,857 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

