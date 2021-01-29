Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EUXTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$114.50 during midday trading on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

