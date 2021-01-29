Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ETCMY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

